UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan raises dividend, but sees slower growth

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc on Wednesday increased its quarterly dividend but said the payout would grow a bit slower next year as the U.S. pipeline company seeks to maintain financial flexibility in a slumping commodities market.

The company said it expects to increase its dividend by 6-10 percent in 2016. For 2015, the dividend is on track to grow 15 percent from a year ago.

Analysts on a conference call peppered Executive Chairman Rich Kinder with questions about the dividend. He emphasized the new guidance was just a range and said the company has only started to work on its budget for next year.

Executives stressed they were trying to strike a balance between investing in their business, avoiding dilutive equity raisings, keeping investment grade credit ratings, and paying a healthy dividend.

“We are going to be flexible in the future with respect to the dividend,” said CFO Kim Dang.

The company said it was planning to use an “alternative source” of funding that would allow it to refrain from tapping equity markets until the middle of next year. It did not offer details, but analysts say private equity funds are increasingly trying to move into the energy space.

It also said it is starting to see opportunities for acquisitions over the next 6-12 months, after a joint venture announced this week that included BP Plc’s U.S. terminals.

Third-quarter net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell nearly 43.5 percent, hurt by softening demand for domestic steel and continued weakness in global coal prices.

“While we are largely insulated from commodity price impacts due to our predominately take-or-pay supported cash flows, we are not totally immune,” Kinder said.

The Houston-based company raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 44 cents, which will help the company meet its full-year dividend target of $2 per share.

The higher quarterly dividend equated to an annual payout of $2.04 per share.

Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan to $186 million in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $329 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings fell to $348 million from $537 million. Revenue fell 13.6 percent to $3.7 billion, mainly on weakness in its CO2 business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Terry Wade)