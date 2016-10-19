Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 10.2 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 10.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.

The Houston-based company's revenue fell to $3.33 billion from $3.71 billion.

The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $227 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $186 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took $405 million more in charges than a year earlier, including a partial writedown of the company's equity investment in Midcontinent Express Pipeline. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)