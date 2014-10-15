FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan Partners profit rises, terminals help
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Kinder Morgan Partners profit rises, terminals help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline company, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit jumped from a year earlier, helped by higher profits for its product pipeline and terminals business.

Profit in the quarter at the Houston-based master limited partnership (MLP) totaled $976 million compared with $697 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The amount of cash available to be paid to unitholders, or distributable cash flow before certain items, rose 10 percent from a year earlier to $607 million.

The company said it has raised its quarterly cash distribution per unit 4 percent to $1.40 per share.

In August, Kinder Morgan Inc said it will put all its publicly traded units under one roof in a $44 billion deal in response to investor concerns about growth prospects. With that deal, the company will shed its MLP structure. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
