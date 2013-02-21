FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trans Mountain oil pipeline apportioned for March
February 21, 2013

Trans Mountain oil pipeline apportioned for March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to only 33 percent of their hoped-for volumes in March.

Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver-area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 67 percent.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 290,663 barrels per day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 134,662 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 78,207 bpd for the Westridge Dock.

