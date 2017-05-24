FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan prices Canadian IPO at C$17 per share - term sheet
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan prices Canadian IPO at C$17 per share - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the number of shares in second paragraph from 102.94 million to 79.5 million to 92.1 million)

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company had marketed the offer of 79.5 million to 92.1 million shares restricted voting shares in the C$19 to C$22 per share range. Kinder Morgan is set to raise C$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) in gross proceeds, the term sheet, which was dated May 24, showed. ($1 = 1.3422 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bill Trott)

