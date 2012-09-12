FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Interstate Gas sets force majeure after compressor fire
September 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Colorado Interstate Gas sets force majeure after compressor fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan’s Colorado Interstate Gas Co (CIG) unit late Tuesday declared force majeure after a malfunction and fire at one unit of its Greasewood Compressor Station in Colorado, a CIG website posting said.

CIG said it did not expect any impact to shippers on Tuesday or Wednesday, but effective for Thursday and until further notice, the operational capacity at the station will be reduced from 195 million cubic feet per day to 140 mmcf per day. Some customers were expected to be impacted by the reduced capacity, the posting said.

