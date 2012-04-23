UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan seeks interest in diluent to Canada

* Cochin pipeline reversal would link with Explorer pipeline

* Explorer considering link with Enbridge Southern Lights

* Canadian oil sands a magnet for U.S. gas condensates

* Condensate dilutes oil sands bitumen to flow in pipelines

HOUSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP launched a binding open season on Monday to gauge interest in using its reversed Cochin pipeline to carry condensates to Canada, the latest sign U.S. natural gas liquids are in demand to dilute oil sands bitumen.

The company said the project would link Cochin, which runs from Illinois to Alberta, to Explorer pipeline, which runs from southeast Texas to Illinois, beginning on July 1, 2014, if there is enough shipper support.

The open season will end on May 31 and Kinder Morgan is seeking binding commitments for minimum contacts of 10 years and 5,000 barrels per day.

The project involves modifying the eastern leg of the 1,900-mile, (3,057 km) multi-product Cochin Pipeline to connect to Explorer in Kankakee County, Illinois, and reversing Cochin to move condensate northwest to Alberta.

The project would provide about 75,000 barrels per day of light condensate capacity on Cochin and be a new source of diluent for northern Alberta’s oil sands.

“Our proposal will provide the rapidly growing Canadian market with very cost-effective access to light condensate from both the Eagle Ford Shale and the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Don Lindley, vice president of business development for KMP’s Products Pipeline group. “This open season was prompted by significant, tangible interest expressed in the proposed reversal.”

Explorer, owned by subsidiaries of Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, Shell and American Capital Strategies Inc, already had an open season underway until May 7 for a link-up with Enbridge Inc’s Southern Lights line in Illinois.

Southern Lights carries up to 180,000 bpd from Manhattan, Illinois, to Edmonton, Alberta. The open season concerns building a short link between the two lines.

The Cochin and Southern Lights link-up proposals are separate and both could be supplied by Explorer if there is enough shipper support for them to go forward, said Dolin Argo, director of business development for Explorer.

Explorer starts at 690,000 bpd in Texas, but is 350,000 bpd when it reaches Illinois.

“Explorer will be able to supply both of those without any problem at all,” Argo said. “It’s just another outlet for us to provide service to stay in this diluent game.”

Explorer carries petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, but has been underutilized due to recent shifts in motor fuel markets. It has been seeking new customers interested in receiving condensates from Texas’ booming Eagle Ford shale.