Kinder Morgan may further expand Houston condensate facility
April 17, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Kinder Morgan may further expand Houston condensate facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners may further expand an already expanded condensate splitter planned at its Galena Park terminal along the Houston Ship Channel, Chief Executive Rich Kinder told analysts on Wednesday.

“We think there may be opportunity to add even additional volumes on a going forward basis,” he said during the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call.

Kinder Morgan last month said it would increase the facility’s processing capability by 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day and add 700,000 barrels of storage capacity for a total of 1.9 million barrels.

The expansion increased the cost to $360 million from $200 million.

