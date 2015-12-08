FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan slashes dividend 75 percent
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan slashes dividend 75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc slashed its dividend 75 percent on Tuesday, marking the first time ever the pipeline giant has cut payouts to shareholders since it has been a publicly traded company.

The move, which will reduce the annual dividend to $.50 a share from about $2 a share, is an acknowledgement that the worst oil price crash in six years is hurting once-resilient pipeline companies.

Kinder Morgan shares have shed about half their value since the company first warned on October 21 that payouts would slow. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.