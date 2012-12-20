FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in Jan
December 20, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in January, as nominations came in below the line’s available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 245,000 barrels a day, 35,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 87 percent for January, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
