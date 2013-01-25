Kinder's Express oil line not apportioned in February

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in February, as nominations came in below the line’s available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 207,000 barrels a day, 73,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 87 percent for February, the company said.