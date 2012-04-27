Kinder Morgan rations no space on Express in May

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday that its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta would not require space rationing in May, but a downstream portion of the system between Wyoming and southern Illinois will be apportioned due to high nominations.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for Express were 182,400 bpd, which is under the line’s capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the Platte system is overbooked, however, requiring apportionment of 85 percent, the company said.