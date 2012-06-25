FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan pipeline not apportioned in July
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Kinder Morgan pipeline not apportioned in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Monday that it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in July as nominations came in below the line’s available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 227,000 barrels a day, 53,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 82 percent for July, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
