Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in August
July 25, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Wednesday that it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in August, as nominations came in below the line’s available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 238,000 barrels a day, 42,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 79 percent for August, the company said

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
