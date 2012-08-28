FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in Sept.
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Kinder's Express pipeline not apportioned in Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it would not need to ration space on its Express oil pipeline to Wyoming from Alberta in September, as nominations came in below the line’s available capacity.

Kinder Morgan said nominations for the pipeline totaled 225,000 barrels a day, 55,000 below capacity.

The Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, segment of the adjoining Platte pipeline system was oversubscribed, however. The new shipper category was apportioned by 81 percent for September, the company said.

