Kinder Morgan says Platte line overbooked in April
March 27, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 6 years ago

Kinder Morgan says Platte line overbooked in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Tuesday that it will not need to limit oil shipments on its Express Pipeline system to Wyoming from Alberta in April, but the Platte system will be apportioned.

Nominations for Express were 212,300 barrels a day, meaning no oversubscription. For the Platte system to Wood River, Illinois, from Guernsey, Wyoming, apportionment will be 80 percent, the company said.

Kinder Morgan said there are 10 hours of planned maintenance for each of Express and Platte.

