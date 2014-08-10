REFILE-Kinder Morgan to consolidate assets in $70 bln deal

(Refiles to fix garbled text in second paragraph)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan is bringing all of its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion deal that reshapes the financial structure of the oil and gas pipeline company.

The deal will create a company worth $140 billion including debt that combines Kinder Morgan Inc with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Kinder Morgan Management and El Paso Pipeline Partners.