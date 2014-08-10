FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Kinder Morgan to consolidate assets in $70 bln deal
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Kinder Morgan to consolidate assets in $70 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix garbled text in second paragraph)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan is bringing all of its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion deal that reshapes the financial structure of the oil and gas pipeline company.

The deal will create a company worth $140 billion including debt that combines Kinder Morgan Inc with Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Kinder Morgan Management and El Paso Pipeline Partners. (Reporting by Mike Stone, Liana B. Baker and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.