FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kinder Morgan Partners raises payout 11 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Kinder Morgan Partners raises payout 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals, said on Wednesday it raised its cash distribution 11 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by higher volumes in most of its businesses.

The Houston company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $1.29 per unit, up from $1.16 a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP), a tax efficient structure that distributes most of its cash flows to investors. Kinder Morgan Inc owns the general partnership interest in Kinder Morgan Partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.