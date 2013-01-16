Kinder Morgan 'starting work' on natgas pipeline conversion-CEO

HOUSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners is “starting work” on a potential conversion of a natural gas pipeline to transport West Texas crude oil to California, Chief Executive Richard Kinder told analysts on Wednesday.

Kinder said the company has received “good interest” from crude producers and refiners for the possible conversion, which would give southern Californian refiners pipeline access to cheap Texas crude and back out more expensive Alaskan or imported oil.

Kinder added that the company is “a long way from having a project buttoned down” and that it is not included in Kinder Morgan’s lineup of $2.7 billion in other upcoming projects.