UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan to further expand Eagle Ford crude pipeline
June 3, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan to further expand Eagle Ford crude pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
 said on Monday it will expand its 300,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Eagle Ford crude and condensate pipeline
to hookup to output from a ConocoPhillips Texas
facility.
    The 178-mile (286 km), 300,000 bpd pipeline, which moves
crude and condensate output from the Eagle Ford shale play in
Texas to the Houston Ship Channel, started up a year ago.
    The $107 million planned expansion is to be extended by 31
miles (50 km) from Kinder Morgan's station in DeWitt County,
Texas, to ConocoPhillips' central delivery facility near Helena,
Texas, in Karnes County.
    Kinder Morgan said it would also build receipt tanks and a
truck unloading facility next to ConocoPhillips' Helena assets.
    Construction is slated to begin next month and the project
is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2014, Kinder
Morgan said.
    The company said a long-term contract with ConocoPhillips
supports the expansion.

