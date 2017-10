CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday that new shippers would receive just 17 percent of their hoped-for volumes in December on the Guernsey, Wyoming, to Wood River, Illinois, section of its Platte oil pipeline.

The company said the line would be apportioned by 83 percent next month for new shippers. The line is expected to handle 167,000 barrels per day in December.