Kinder Morgan to begin Pony Express crude pipeline open season
May 21, 2012

Kinder Morgan to begin Pony Express crude pipeline open season

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Pony Express
Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline said it started open season
for shipper commitment on its Pony Express oil pipeline from the
Bakken crude formation near Baker, Montana to refineries in
Ponca City and the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
   The 100,000 barrel per day pipeline already has 30,000 bpd of
space committed to a long-term shipper. The pipeline is expected
to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2014. Open season ends
on June 20, 2012.
    A separate open season is starting for a pipeline to carry
crude from Guernsey, Wyoming and the Denver-Julesberg (DB) basin
to  Cushing and Ponca City.

