Kinder CEO sees deal opportunity under combined company
August 11, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Kinder CEO sees deal opportunity under combined company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc as a combined company will have the opportunity to make sizable acquisitions in the natural gas and crude oil pipeline and processing sector, the company’s chief executive officer told investors on a conference call on Monday.

“We have such a broad platform, virtually anything in the midstream area would fit us,” said Rich Kinder, the company’s chairman and CEO.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc said on Sunday it will put all its publicly traded units under one roof in a $70 billion restructuring, responding to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

