Trans Mountain oil pipeline apportioned for June
May 22, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Trans Mountain oil pipeline apportioned for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to only 37 percent of their hoped-for volumes in June.

Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries Canadian crude to Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was overnominated by 63 percent. Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 306,976 barrels per day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 140,135 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 79,579 bpd for the Westridge Dock.

