FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trans Mountain oil pipeline overbooked for June
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Trans Mountain oil pipeline overbooked for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday that shippers on its Trans Mountain oil pipeline system to Canada’s west coast from Alberta will be able to move just 32 percent of nominated volumes in June due to overbooking.

Kinder Morgan said uncommitted tanker nominations at the Westridge Dock in Vancouver are oversubscribed by 88 percent and land-based nominations are overbooked by 70 percent.

That results in an overall system oversubscription of 68 percent, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.