UPDATE 1-Trans Mountain oil line apportioned again in October

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Friday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 29 percent of their hoped-for volumes in October.

Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 71 percent.

Shippers are seeking increasing capacity to move oil to the Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

The company has proposed a $4.1 billion expansion of the system that would more than double capacity to 750,000 barrels per day. It would be in service around 2017.

For October, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 263,132 bpd for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 113,289 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 75,629 bpd for the Westridge Dock.