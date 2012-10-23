Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain line overbooked again next month

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday that shippers on its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 27 percent of their hoped-for volumes in November.

Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude to the Vancouver-area and Washington state refineries, was over-nominated by 73 percent.

Shippers are seeking increased capacity to move oil to the Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.

For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations for the system are 272,336 barrels per day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 117,636 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 76,885 bpd for the Westridge Dock.