November 22, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain oil line apportioned next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Thursday that shippers on its
routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between
Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 30 percent
of their hoped-for volumes in December.   
   Kinder Morgan said capacity on the system, which carries
Canadian crude to the Vancouver-area and Washington state
refineries, was over-nominated by 70 percent.  
   Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.     
   For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted nominations
for the system are 279,292 barrels per day for the Trans
Mountain pipeline, 132,696 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and
77,518 bpd for the Westridge Dock.

