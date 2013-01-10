FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan expands Canadian pipeline expansion
January 10, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan expands Canadian pipeline expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show new capacity of 890,000 bpd and previously proposed capacity of 750,000)

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners has increased the size of its proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline by $1.3 billion to $5.4 billion after signing up more customers for the project aimed at carrying growing volumes of Canadian oil sands crude to the Pacific Coast, it said on Thursday.

Kinder Morgan said the Trans Mountain expansion project is now expected to result in capacity for the pipeline of 890,000 barrels a day, up from the previously proposed 750,000.

It said 13 companies had signed non-binding, long-term shipping contracts. The company plans to file its application to build the project in late 2013. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
