CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan applies for Trans Mountain tolls

(Corrects timing of construction application to 2013)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday it filed an application for the tolls and contract terms of the proposed $4.1 billion expansion of its Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada’s West Coast from Alberta.

It stressed the application to the National Energy Board was not for approval of routing or construction of the project, but to provide regulatory and market certainty to customers that would sign up for 20-year terms. It said it expects to apply to build the project in late 2013. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Dale Hudson)