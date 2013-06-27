FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trans Mountain oil pipeline shut after leak detected
June 27, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Trans Mountain oil pipeline shut after leak detected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday it has shut down its 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline after discovering a leak near Hope, British Columbia, a day earlier.

The company said workers found a small amount of contaminated soil near the line during what it called a “routine investigative dig.”

The leak is the second this month. The line, which carries oil sands crude and refined products to the Port of Vancouver and Puget Sound, was shut for two days beginning June 14 after a 12-barrel spill near Kingsvale, British Columbia.

