CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Kinder Morgan: RBC raises price target
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Kinder Morgan: RBC raises price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix company name to Kinder Morgan Inc from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and ticker symbol to KMI.N from KMP.N; adds “corrected” tag in headline)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc : * RBC raises price target to $44 from $43; rating outperform

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

