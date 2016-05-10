FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kindom Construction to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds
May 10, 2016 / 9:51 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Kindom Construction to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Kindom Construction :

* Says it to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds of T$1.5 billion with a term of 5 years

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Says the fixed interest rate is 1.05 percent

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG6F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

