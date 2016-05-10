BRIEF-Kindom Construction to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds

May 10 (Reuters) - Kindom Construction :

* Says it to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds of T$1.5 billion with a term of 5 years

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Says the fixed interest rate is 1.05 percent

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG6F

