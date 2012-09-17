Kindred revenue forecast for 2013 misses estimates

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the year but forecast 2013 revenue below analysts’ expectations.

For 2013, the company expects revenue of about $5.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $6.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company announced its outlook after CFO Richard Lechleiter had mistakenly disclosed the forecast to some financial institutions in an unrelated presentation on Friday.

The company, which recently bought out privately held IntegraCare Holdings Inc for $71 million, expects 2013 profit of $1.20 to $1.40 per share, compared with consensus expectation of $1.37.

For 2012, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company also raised its estimates for capital expenditures to $135-$145 million from a range of $125-$135 million.