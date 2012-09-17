FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kindred revenue forecast for 2013 misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Kindred revenue forecast for 2013 misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the year but forecast 2013 revenue below analysts’ expectations.

For 2013, the company expects revenue of about $5.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $6.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company announced its outlook after CFO Richard Lechleiter had mistakenly disclosed the forecast to some financial institutions in an unrelated presentation on Friday.

The company, which recently bought out privately held IntegraCare Holdings Inc for $71 million, expects 2013 profit of $1.20 to $1.40 per share, compared with consensus expectation of $1.37.

For 2012, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company also raised its estimates for capital expenditures to $135-$145 million from a range of $125-$135 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.