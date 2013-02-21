FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kinepolis profit falls slightly in difficult 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Kinepolis profit falls slightly in difficult 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Belgium cinema operator Kinepolis posted a profit of 37.5 million euros ($50.14 million) for 2012 on Thursday, slightly weaker numbers than it posted a year ago.

Net profit fell year on year by 2.1 percent, the firm said, as cinema-goers stayed away due to the economic crisis in Europe and chose to watch the Olympic Games on television over the summer.

Visitor numbers decreased by almost 7 percent, with Spain and France posting some of the largest drops. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.