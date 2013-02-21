Kinepolis profit falls slightly in difficult 2012

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Belgium cinema operator Kinepolis posted a profit of 37.5 million euros ($50.14 million) for 2012 on Thursday, slightly weaker numbers than it posted a year ago.

Net profit fell year on year by 2.1 percent, the firm said, as cinema-goers stayed away due to the economic crisis in Europe and chose to watch the Olympic Games on television over the summer.

Visitor numbers decreased by almost 7 percent, with Spain and France posting some of the largest drops. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby)