FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cinema operator Kinepolis replaces finance chief
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

Cinema operator Kinepolis replaces finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis said on Monday that it had appointed a new chief financial officer after incumbent Henk Rogiers left the company.

Rogiers will be replaced by 40-year-old Nicolas De Clercq who previously worked as vice president of finance at Dutch staffing group USG People.

Kinepolis said in a statement that Rogiers left “in mutual agreement with the company”.

The group was not immediately available to comment on why the CFO was replaced and when the changes would take effect. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.