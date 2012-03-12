Cinema operator Kinepolis replaces finance chief

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis said on Monday that it had appointed a new chief financial officer after incumbent Henk Rogiers left the company.

Rogiers will be replaced by 40-year-old Nicolas De Clercq who previously worked as vice president of finance at Dutch staffing group USG People.

Kinepolis said in a statement that Rogiers left “in mutual agreement with the company”.

The group was not immediately available to comment on why the CFO was replaced and when the changes would take effect. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mike Nesbit)