Mild winter boosts visitor numbers at Kinepolis cinemas
May 15, 2014

Mild winter boosts visitor numbers at Kinepolis cinemas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis on Thursday unveiled a 11.2 percent increase in visitor numbers for the first quarter, buoyed by a popular film line up and the mild winter weather.

The increase in visitor numbers compared with a year ago was most pronounced in Belgium and France, while Spain and Switzerland saw a decline in cinema goers.

The decline in Spain was caused by the timing of Easter as well as the fact that the group did not show Hollywood blockbuster “The Wolf of Wall Street” there.

The group added that in-theatre sales, such as drinks and snacks, grew at a faster rate than visitor numbers, as people spent more on these items per visit.

Overall, Kinepolis said that its core profit rose compared to the same period last year, but it did not say by how much. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
