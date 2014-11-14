FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinepolis visitor numbers rise during damp European summer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Kinepolis visitor numbers rise during damp European summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis on Friday said its visitor numbers increased by 12.2 percent in the third quarter, as it expanded in Spain and the Netherlands and a rainy summer attracted visitors to its cinemas in France and Belgium.

Overall, 4.7 million cinema goers visited Kinepolis’ cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland in the third quarter.

The group said sales of snacks and drinks also increased, both in absolute terms and on a per-visitor basis, with only Spain showing a decrease.

Kinepolis said films such as “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” should support business in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
