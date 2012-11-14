FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic Games hit Kinepolis visitor numbers
November 14, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympic Games hit Kinepolis visitor numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis said visitor numbers in the third quarter declined by nearly a fifth, as big production houses held back their film releases because of the Olympic Games.

The group said that 4.3 million visitors came to its cinemas in the third quarter, 19.6 percent fewer than in the same period last year.

Kinepolis said that through efficiencies and increased sales of snacks and beverages in its cinemas its core profit per visitor increased.

The release of blockbuster movies such as “James Bond” and “Lo Impossible” allowed visitor number to catch up at the start of the fourth quarter, Kinepolis said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

