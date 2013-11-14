FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinepolis Group third-quarter visitors fall 3.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis Group third-quarter visitors fall 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV : * In third quarter Kinepolis welcomed 4.2 million visitors, 3.7% less than third quarter of previous year * Ticket sales revenue evolved in line with the visitors numbers in the third quarter * Decrease mainly caused by hot summer in Belgium and France and the continuing consumer spending crisis in Spain * Business-to-business revenue was under pressure in third quarter and year to date as a consequence of the economic crisis * Brightfish’s total revenue further increased in this quarter * Current EBITDA per visitor increased year to date third quarter thanks to higher revenue per visitor

