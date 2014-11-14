FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinepolis Group Q3 visitor numbers rise 12.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis Group Q3 visitor numbers rise 12.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group Nv :

* Through to the end of the third quarter of 2014, Kinepolis welcomed 13.5 million visitors, 7.7 pct more than the previous year

* In the third quarter, 4.7 million visitors came to Kinepolis, a rise of 12.2 pct compared to the prior year

* Current EBITDA increased YTD Q3 and in Q3. The current EBITDA per visitor decreased slightly due to the addition of leased complexes in Spain and the Netherlands

* In the third quarter, box office revenue increased faster than visitor numbers Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/114aClG) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
