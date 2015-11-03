FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activision Blizzard to buy King Digital for $5.9 bln
November 3, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Activision Blizzard to buy King Digital for $5.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc said it will acquire Candy Crush Saga creator King Digital Entertainment for $5.9 billion.

Activision will pay $18 in cash per King share, a premium of 16 percent to King’s closing price on Monday.

King will continue to be led as an independent operating unit by Chief Executive Riccardo Zacconi, Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson, and Chief Operating Officer Stephane Kurgan, the companies said in a statement late on Monday. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

