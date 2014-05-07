FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Farm Heroes" boosts King Digital's quarterly profit
May 7, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

"Farm Heroes" boosts King Digital's quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc’s profit more than doubled in the first quarter, helped by higher gross bookings from its hit puzzle game “Farm Heroes Saga”.

The company’s net profit rose to $127.2 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $52.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

King Digital, which went public in March, said revenue rose three folds to $606.7 million. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Lehar Maan; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

