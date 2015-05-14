FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Candy Crush' maker King Digital's bookings beat estimates
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

'Candy Crush' maker King Digital's bookings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) - King Digital Entertainment Plc, a maker of games for social media platforms and mobile devices, reported better-than-expected gross quarterly bookings, helped by the success of “Candy Crush Soda Saga”.

Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, rose 3.1 percent to $604.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with the fourth quarter of 2014.

Analysts on average had expected bookings of $589.7 million, according to market research firm Factset StreetAccount.

Net income rose to $164.1 million, or 51 cents per share, from $127.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.1 percent to $569.5 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
