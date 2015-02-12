FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Candy Crush' maker King Digital bookings exceed estimates
February 12, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - King Digital Entertainment Plc, a maker of games for social media platforms and mobile devices, reported gross bookings above estimates, helped largely by the success of its “Candy Crush Saga” and “Candy Crush Soda Saga” titles.

The company also said on Thursday it would buy game developer Z2Live Inc.

Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, increased 8 percent to $586 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from the third quarter 2014.

Analysts on average had expected bookings of $541.4 million, according to market research firm StreetAccount.

Net income fell to $140.6 million, or 44 cents per share, from $159.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $545.6 million from $601.7 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

