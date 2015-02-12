FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New games help King Digital revenue, profit beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 12, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-New games help King Digital revenue, profit beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Compares with estimates, adds details, share move)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc’s quarterly revenue and profit handily beat market estimates as newer games such as “Candy Crush Soda Saga” more than made up for declining popularity of older titles.

King Digital, whose shares jumped 18 percent in extended trading on Thursday, also said it would buy Seattle-based game developer Z2Live Inc.

Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, increased 8 percent to $586 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from the third quarter 2014.

Analysts on average had expected bookings of $541.4 million, according to market research firm StreetAccount.

“Candy Crush Saga,” a free game that makes money by selling virtual items to gamers who move candies to line up at least three of the same color, accounted for about 45 percent of the bookings.

Bookings from the game, however, declined from a quarter ago.

“Candy Crush Soda Saga,” a sister title of the original, also follows a similar match-three format.

King Digital’s revenue fell to $545.6 million from $601.7 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $140.6 million, or 44 cents per share, from $159.2 million, or 50 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 47 cents per share, on revenue of $519.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also announced a special dividend of 94 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.