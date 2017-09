Feb 18 (Reuters) - Mobile gamemaker King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, said it planned to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.

The Dublin-based company had filed confidentially for an IPO with the the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in September.

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the lead underwriters for the IPO.