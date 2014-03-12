FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Candy Crush maker King seeks to price U.S. IPO at $21-$24/share
March 12, 2014

Candy Crush maker King seeks to price U.S. IPO at $21-$24/share

March 12 (Reuters) - King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit mobile phone game Candy Crush Saga, said it expects to price its U.S. initial public offering of 22.2 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share.

King, founded in Sweden in 2003, will have an equity valuation of $7.56 billion at the top end of the price range.

The company will offer 15.5 million shares in the offering, with the rest being sold by selling stockholders, including Apax Ventures, King said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. ()

