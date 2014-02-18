FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Candy Crush game firm King says to list in New York
February 18, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Candy Crush game firm King says to list in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - King Digital Entertainment, the gaming firm behind the wildly popular online game Candy Crush, said on Tuesday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined,” King said in a statement.

Candy Crush Saga was the top downloaded free app for 2013, and the year’s top revenue grossing app. It has been downloaded more than 500 million times since its launch in 2012.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

