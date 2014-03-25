FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Candy Crush maker King Digital prices IPO at $22.50 per share - WSJ
March 25, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Candy Crush maker King Digital prices IPO at $22.50 per share - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc’s IPO was priced at $22.50 per share, which could value the maker of “Candy Crush Saga” at more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

King's expected offering of 22.2 million shares would raise about $500 million at that price, which is at the mid-point of its planned $21-$24 price range, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/nar87v)

King, founded in Sweden in 2003, is expected to sell 15.5 million shares in the offering with the rest being offered by selling stockholders, including Apax Ventures. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

